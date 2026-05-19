Six arrested in Conyers drug trafficking bust

The Brief Six people were arrested after a drug trafficking investigation in Conyers. Agents seized suspected marijuana, Xanax and six firearms during the search. The investigation remains active and additional charges are possible.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested six people following a months-long drug trafficking investigation in Conyers.

What we know:

According to the GBI, agents with the Metro Gang Task Force, Special Operations Unit, Georgia State Patrol and the Conyers Police Department executed a search warrant May 8 at a home in Rockdale County.

What we know:

Investigators said the operation stemmed from a more than four-month investigation into a drug trafficking organization.

Authorities arrested:

Deshawn Davis, 29, of Conyers

Kahlid Mathis, 26, of Eatonton

Cale Little, 32, of Eatonton

Kentavious Walker, 29, of Dunwoody

Ratrez Brown, 23, of Eatonton

Dakhyah Bradley, 24, of Dayton, Ohio

Officials said the suspects face charges including trafficking marijuana, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and theft by receiving a stolen firearm. Several suspects also face charges related to possession of firearms by convicted felons or first offenders.

During the search, agents seized about 24 pounds of suspected marijuana, 41 grams of suspected Xanax and six firearms.

What's next:

The GBI said the investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are possible. No mug shots for those arrested have been released.