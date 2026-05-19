Killer Mike launches Atlanta rent-to-own housing program
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ATLANTA - Atlanta rapper Killer Mike, whose legal name is Michael Render, has announced that he is co-launching a new rent-to-own housing program in Atlanta through his real estate company.
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What they're saying:
Render said the initiative is designed to expand access to homeownership by creating what he described as "an attainable pathway" for families to move from renting to owning a home.
According to the announcement, the program is actively seeking development sites across the greater Atlanta area and plans to reveal its first acquisition in the coming months.