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Killer Mike launches Atlanta rent-to-own housing program

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 19, 2026 8:18am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Killer Mike visits SiriusXM Studios on December 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Atlanta rapper Killer Mike announced a new rent-to-own housing initiative through his real estate company.
    • The program aims to help families transition from leasing homes to homeownership.
    • The initiative is already pursuing development sites across metro Atlanta.

ATLANTA - Atlanta rapper Killer Mike, whose legal name is Michael Render, has announced that he is co-launching a new rent-to-own housing program in Atlanta through his real estate company.

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What they're saying:

Render said the initiative is designed to expand access to homeownership by creating what he described as "an attainable pathway" for families to move from renting to owning a home.

According to the announcement, the program is actively seeking development sites across the greater Atlanta area and plans to reveal its first acquisition in the coming months.

The Source

  • Information for the above came from a press release (linked above). 

AtlantaHousingNews