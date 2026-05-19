1 dead after crash on I-85NB near Buford Hwy. Connector

The Brief One person was killed in a rollover crash on I-85 North near the Buford Highway Connector. Firefighters worked to stabilize the overturned vehicle and free the trapped occupant. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue.



One person is dead after a serious rollover crash on Interstate 85 Northbound Express near the Buford Highway Connector on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, crews responded to the crash and found an overturned vehicle with a person trapped inside.

Firefighters worked to stabilize the vehicle before safely extricating the occupant from the wreckage.

Officials said the patient was removed from the vehicle but was later pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

No additional details about the victim or what may have caused the crash have been released. The investigation remains ongoing.