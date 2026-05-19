Fast-moving apartment fire displaces 25 in DeKalb
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DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A fast-moving fire at a DeKalb County apartment complex left 25 people searching for a new place to live Tuesday morning.
What we know:
The fire broke out around 7 a.m. at the Austin Oak Apartments along Glenwood Road.
Crews arriving at the scene reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the complex as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.
Officials said four apartment units were damaged in the fire.
No injuries were immediately reported.
What's next:
Investigators are still working to determine how and where the fire started.