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Fast-moving apartment fire displaces 25 in DeKalb

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 19, 2026 9:46am EDT
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
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FOX 5 Atlanta photo

The Brief

    • A fire at the Austin Oak Apartments in DeKalb County displaced 25 people Tuesday morning.
    • Fire crews found heavy smoke coming from the apartment complex on Glenwood Road.
    • Four apartment units were damaged as investigators work to determine the cause.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A fast-moving fire at a DeKalb County apartment complex left 25 people searching for a new place to live Tuesday morning.

What we know:

The fire broke out around 7 a.m. at the Austin Oak Apartments along Glenwood Road.

Crews arriving at the scene reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the complex as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

Officials said four apartment units were damaged in the fire.

No injuries were immediately reported.

What's next:

Investigators are still working to determine how and where the fire started.

The Source

  • Preliminary information for this story provided by DeKalb fire department. 

DeKalb CountyNews