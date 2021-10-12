Student brings loaded weapon to Atlanta elementary academy, head of school says

article

The top administrator at an Atlanta-based charter school informed parents on Tuesday that an elementary academy student brought a loaded weapon on campus.

Head of School Peter McKnight wrote in a letter the parents one of Drew's Elementary Academy students brought a loaded weapon to school in a backpack. McKnight said no students or staff were harmed and the weapon was confiscated without incident.

McKnight said a student reported the weapon to a staff member. Atlanta Public Schools Resource Officers contacted the Atlanta Police Department.

Officers spoke to the student, and McKnight said it is believed that the student did not bring the weapon to school with harmful intent.

"Additionally, I am reminding our Drew community that it is against APS and Drew Charter School policy to have weapons on campus," McKnight wrote. "We urge our students to report any instances of weapons at school to a parent, teacher, principal, counselor, or school resource officer."

McKnight wrote parents should reach out to their student's academy principal with concerns and questions.

