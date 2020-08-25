Student-athletes in Rockdale County protest delays in fall sports

Students in Rockdale County said they want their voiced to be heard after the district postponed fall sports to next semester. A group of players and parents came to protest that decision on Monday afternoon.

Rockdale was one of the first counties to make the decision to postpone fall sports to next semester. Some players said it came as a shock. Many of the senior student athletes said they're relying on this season to get scholarships.

"Some of us have been playing together since middle school, 9th grade," explained Caleb Clements, "We do everything together."

Football players from Heritage High School said the news was surprising, and they haven't gotten much guidance about what happens next.

"If we postpone it now and other schools keep going, who are we doing to play?" asked Jane Shi, a Rockdale County student.

For seniors on the football team, this is their only chance to get scholarships to continue playing in college.

"Not many people in my family have went to college, and I got a chance to go to college for free because of my God-given talent," said Jarvis Manuel.

"For me, just getting my name out there trying to get offers, so I can get a free education," said Clements.

The students said they've tried to have conversations about bringing the season back with the superintendent but have not had any response.

"Then we see other counties like Newton [County] right next to us... their superintendent, teachers, coaches -- they're all on social media talking to teacher," said Manuel.

Rockdale County School District Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts put out a statement on Monday that reads:

"I commend our student-athletes for their commitment and passion for competitive team sports. I further commend their constructive activism in the form of peaceful protest of my decision to postpone fall sports to second semester due to our local, regional and statewide COVID-19 data. Since my decision, several other districts have either delayed or suspended their fall sports season indefinitely. While it was a difficult decision in some respects, I respectfully stand by the decision in the interest of our student-athletes’ and staff’s safety and well-being. We are now focused on making a safe and successful fall sports season a reality during second semester."

