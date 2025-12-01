Student arrested with gun at Stephens County High School

The Brief A 16-year-old student was arrested after triggering a weapons detection system at Stephens County High School. The teen is charged with possessing a stolen handgun and bringing a weapon onto school property. Officials say additional charges may be added, and the detection system worked as intended.



A 16-year-old student was arrested Monday morning after setting off a weapons detection system at Stephens County High School, officials said.

What we know:

School administrators and the on-site school resource officer stopped the student immediately after the alert was triggered. The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office responded and arrested the teen.

The student, whose name is not being released because of their age, is charged with theft by receiving stolen property, carrying weapons on school property, and possession of a handgun by a person under 18.

Officials said additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.

What they're saying:

"The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. Incidents like this reinforce the importance of our safety measures — especially our weapons detection system — which worked exactly as intended this morning," said Dr. Connie Franklin, Superintendent.

Dig deeper:

Police do not release the names of juveniles unless they are charged as adults.