Strong winds prompt Delta go-around at world’s busiest airport

The Brief Delta Flight 515 aborted landing due to strong winds, then landed safely after a routine go-around. The 757-300 with 205 passengers and seven crew, arrived seven minutes late; no injuries were reported. No advisories were issued for winds which peaked near 21 mph, below advisory levels.



A Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles aborted its first landing attempt at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday after encountering strong winds during final approach, the airline confirmed.

What we know:

Delta said Flight 515, a Boeing 757-300 carrying 205 passengers and seven crew members, executed a routine go-around, a standard safety maneuver, before circling back and landing without incident. The jet arrived only about seven minutes behind schedule and taxied to the gate normally.

What they're saying:

"As nothing is more important than the safety of our Delta customers and people, the flight crew initiated a routine go-around as they assessed conditions during their final approach," the airline said in a statement. "There was no reported conflicting aircraft traffic or direction from Air Traffic Control. We thank our people for keeping safety top of mind and our customers for their understanding."

The airline said the crew initiated the maneuver to ensure "optimal landing stability." No injuries were reported, and Delta has not indicated any mechanical issues or operational concerns beyond the wind conditions.

What we don't know:

Delta has not said how strong the winds were at the moment the go-around was initiated or how close the aircraft was to touchdown.

It remains unclear whether other flights reported similar wind-related issues during the same period or if any adjustments were made to runway operations.

It is unclear if the windy conditions were created by other air traffic turbulence or a strong gust of wind.

Dig deeper:

Winds at the airport peaked around 21 mph from the southwest on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. While breezy, forecasters said the conditions did not reach advisory levels.

The FAA has not issued any advisory or irregular operations notice related to the flight.