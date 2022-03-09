Strong storms take down trees, power lines in NE Atlanta

article

Thousands of people in Atlanta are without power after storms swept through the area Wednesday morning.

Georgia Power tells FOX 5 that over 700 customers in the Briarcliff Road area and nearly 2,000 customers in the Clifton Road and North Decatur areas have lost power due to damage from the morning's storms.

On Shepherd's Lane near Briarcliff Road, a fallen tree snapped power lines and blocked the road.

Crews estimate the repairs will take until 10 a.m.

Drivers are asked to be careful in the area and try to find alternate routes.

In total, Georgia Power estimates there are about 6,000 outages throughout the state.

