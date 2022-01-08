Street lamps stolen from Cherokee County business, deputies say

article

Deputies are investigating a bizarre crime at a business in the Freehome area of Cherokee County this past week.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said someone removed eight lamp poles from the parking lot of the business sometime between Sunday and Thursday.

CHATHAM COUNTY POLICE ASK FOR HELP AFTER DOZENS OF MANHOLE COVERS STOLEN

Investigators are hoping someone saw something in the parking lot or may have noticed the same type of lamps show up somewhere else in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 770-928-0239.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____