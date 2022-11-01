'Stranger Things'' terrifying Creel House for sale in Georgia

A home up for sale in Rome, Georgia may be the home of any fan of Netflix's hit show "Stranger Things'" dreams - or possibly nightmares.

The infamous Creel House, which was home to the tragedy of the Creel family and which served as the home base for the season 4 antagonist Vecna is now for sale.

Originally constructed in 1882 by Col. Hamilton Yancey, the home's Victorian architecture and style have caught the eyes of residents and visitors traveling through downtown Rome.

The home is going for $1.5 million and boasts 6,000 square feet with seven beds and seven baths.

Real estate agents Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc. point out the home's "majestic formal dining room where telekinesis is no longer practiced during meals; an adjoining parlor, perfect for playing Dungeons and Dragons; and a living room ideal for hosting meetings of the Hellfire Club."

At one time in the home's history, it was converted to a bed and breakfast and has a separate guest how in the backyard. It's also located just a few miles from the Ford Buildings at Berry College, which acted as the show's Pennhurst Mental Hospital.

The current homeowners are accepting bids until the end of the month, but they do have one warning: "don't be surprised if you find some residual demogorgons skulking about the property."

