Storms topple trees, knock out power across metro Atlanta

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The Brief Overnight storms brought down trees and caused scattered power outages across metro Atlanta. A large tree blocked Wildwood Road in northeast Atlanta after falling onto power lines. Crews restored electricity, and no injuries were reported.



Utility crews spent the early hours of Monday restoring power across parts of metro Atlanta after overnight storms brought down trees and power lines.

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What we know:

One of the hardest-hit areas was Wildwood Road in northeast Atlanta, where a massive tree fell across the residential street, blocking traffic and knocking out electricity to nearby homes. Atlanta police were on the scene early Monday morning, directing drivers around the closure while utility crews worked to clear the tree and restore service.

Power in the area was restored after about an hour, and no injuries were reported.

Scattered outages were also reported elsewhere across the metro area. Click here for Georgia Power's outage map.

The outages came after another round of strong thunderstorms swept through North Georgia Sunday night. The storms followed several days of hot, humid weather that has fueled repeated rounds of heavy rain and gusty winds across the region.

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