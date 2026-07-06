Braves congratulates this year's all-stars, offers $10 game tickets

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The Brief The Braves are offering tickets starting at $10 for Monday night's game against the Mets. Atlanta had five players named to the MLB All-Star Game, tied for the most in baseball. The Braves nearly erased a six-run deficit Sunday before falling to New York, 10-9.



Fans can catch the Atlanta Braves for as little as $10 Monday night as the team wraps up its series against the New York Mets at Truist Park.

The special ticket offer comes as the Braves continue their America 250 celebration. In addition to the game, fans can enjoy patriotic pregame entertainment in the Battery Atlanta plaza, where Monday's FIFA World Cup match will also be shown on big screens.

$10 tickets available tonight

What we know:

The Braves are offering tickets starting at $10 before fees for Monday night's game against the Mets.

Fans heading to Truist Park can also enjoy:

⚽ FIFA World Cup watch party in The Battery Atlanta

Five Braves named All-Stars

What they're saying:

Before Monday's game, Atlanta received more good news as Chris Sale, Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies, Drake Baldwin and Raisel Iglesias were selected to the MLB All-Star Game.

The Braves are tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies for the most All-Star selections in the National League.

Braves' comeback falls just short

Atlanta nearly pulled off a dramatic rally Sunday after trailing the Mets 10-4 entering the ninth inning.

Rookie Drake Baldwin blasted the first grand slam of his major league career and his 15th home run of the season to pull the Braves within two runs.

The Braves eventually brought the tying run to base, but Mets closer Devin Williams struck out Dominic Smith to end the game, preserving a 10-9 New York victory.