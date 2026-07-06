32-year-old man shot Monday morning in DeKalb County, family says

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The Brief A 32-year-old man was shot Monday morning on Glenwood Road in DeKalb County, according to family members. Relatives told FOX 5 the man was shot in the knee and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Police have not released any information, and the circumstances have not been confirmed by authorities.



A man was reportedly hospitalized after a shooting Monday morning in DeKalb County, though police have not yet released details about the incident.

What we know:

Emergency crews were dispatched to a reported shooting in the 4400 block of Glenwood Road, near Decatur.

At the scene, family members told FOX 5 that the victim is a 32-year-old man who was shot in the knee and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. They said he was alive when he was transported.

A family member also told FOX 5, speaking off camera, that the shooting happened during what they described as a drug deal gone wrong.

What we don't know:

DeKalb County police confirmed around 9 a.m. that they are investigating a shooting resulting in a non-life-threatening injury. No other information was provided by police. The information about a possible drug deal gone wrong came from the family.

What's next:

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing.