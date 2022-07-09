Storms leave behind mess across Metro Atlanta

Storms overnight left behind some serious damage across areas of North Georgia and Metro Atlanta.

In Cherokee County, severe weather blew a tree into a home in Woodstock. Thankfully the homeowners were okay. Along Bells Ferry Road, just south of the Little River Bridge, a tree took down dome power lines.

In DeKalb County, it was a close call for a family on Briarcliff Road where a tree toppled onto their vehicle.

In Southwest Atlanta, the night storms knocked down a massive tree at the intersection of Windsor Street and Ralph David Abernathy Blvd.

The storm trend continues through the weekend. The FOX 5 Storm Team says we can expect on and off showers and storms Saturday with plenty of clouds. Temperatures should stay in the 80s to near 90s. More scattered showers are expected Sunday.