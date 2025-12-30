Judge advances Palmetto Bojangles restaurant shooting case

The Brief Judge sends Palmetto shooting case to grand jury Prosecutors say victim arrived unarmed Defendant faces multiple murder-related charges



The criminal case against a Palmetto restaurant manager accused of killing a coworker’s father will move forward after a judge ruled there is enough evidence to send the case to a grand jury.

What we know:

A Fulton County magistrate judge made the decision Tuesday following a preliminary hearing in the case against Maurice Evans, who is accused of shooting and killing Dominique Goodman outside a Bojangles restaurant in Palmetto.

Prosecutors say the shooting followed a heated argument inside the restaurant between Evans, a shift manager, and employee Amari Goodman. According to testimony from a Palmetto police detective, the dispute began over an open drive-thru window and later escalated into a disagreement over cross-contamination concerns.

PREVIOUS STORY: Man arrested for shooting father outside Palmetto Bojangles identified

What they're saying:

Investigators said Amari Goodman told Evans she would call her father for help and inadvertently called him during the argument. After hearing the confrontation, Dominique Goodman went to the restaurant. Authorities testified that he arrived unarmed.

During the hearing, a detective described witness statements indicating gunshots were heard and that Evans allegedly continued firing after Goodman was already down. Prosecutors say there were two eyewitnesses to the shooting.

Evans has claimed he acted in self-defense. He is currently facing multiple charges, including murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

What's next:

A bond hearing for Evans is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at the Fulton County Courthouse, where a judge will determine whether he will remain in custody as the case proceeds to Superior Court.