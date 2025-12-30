Girlfriend charged in DeKalb County jailbreak earlier this month

article

The Brief Girlfriend arrested in connection with DeKalb County Jail escape Melayna Whatley faces three felony escape-related charges Investigation into jailbreak and outside help continues



The woman accused of helping three inmates escape from the DeKalb County Jail earlier this month was also arrested and charged, according to officials.

What we know:

Investigators identified the suspect as Melayna Whatley, who was booked into the DeKalb County jail on Dec. 23 and released early Dec. 29. She faces three felony counts of aiding or permitting another to escape lawful custody or confinement, according to jail records.

The arrest stems from a high-profile escape that triggered a multi-state manhunt after three inmates were discovered missing during a routine security check at the DeKalb County Jail. Officials warned at the time that the escapees were considered armed and dangerous, including one inmate who had been serving a life sentence.

The search intensified as the U.S. Marshals Service joined local authorities in tracking down the fugitives. Investigators later said the three inmates stayed together after escaping and were eventually captured in Florida.

Authorities allege that outside assistance played a key role in the inmates’ movements after they fled the jail. While investigators have not released full details, officials previously stated that help from individuals outside the facility allowed the escapees to leave Georgia.

News of the inmates’ capture was released shortly after midnight on Dec. 23. The three men were returned to custody and are expected to face additional charges related to the escape.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet explained how the inmates initially escaped or how long they were unaccounted for before their absence was discovered. The investigation into the jailbreak and any additional accomplices remains ongoing.