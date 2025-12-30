Georgia moves into 'very high' flu activity category

The Brief Georgia flu activity now classified as "very high" by the CDC Children’s hospitals report sharp increase in flu cases Doctors urge vaccination as cases surge statewide



New flu data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Georgia is among the states being hit hardest this season, with health officials now classifying flu activity as "very high."

What we know:

Doctors across the state say this is shaping up to be one of the most severe flu seasons in recent years, with hospitals seeing a sharp rise in cases — particularly among children.

Children’s hospitals are feeling the strain. At Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, nearly half of the patients who came in sick over the past week tested positive for the flu, according to hospital officials.

What they're saying:

"I'd say that this is one of our more challenging years, in terms of both number of illnesses and, and severity," said Dr. Andi Shane, medical director at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

For the first time this season, the CDC elevated Georgia to its highest flu activity category. Nationwide, the agency estimates at least 7.5 million flu cases so far this season, with 81,000 hospitalizations and 3,100 deaths. In Georgia alone, about one-third of flu hospitalizations occurred just within the past week.

"We don't usually have back-to-back flu seasons that are severe," Shane said. "But, you know, I think the COVID pandemic really changed everything about the traditional epidemiology of our respiratory viruses."

Doctors say a mutated strain of the H3N2 virus — sometimes referred to as a "super flu" — may be contributing to the severity of symptoms this year, including high fever and sore throat.

"I think we're hopefully at the peak and going to start to go down at some point," Shane said. "But yes, we are continuing to have very high numbers here in Georgia, and especially among our children."

What you can do:

Health officials stress vaccination remains the best defense against severe illness and death. However, CDC data shows flu vaccination rates are down compared to last year, with about 47.6 million people vaccinated as of late November — roughly three million fewer than at the same time last season.

"It's never too late to get a vaccine," Shane said. "And really, this is the best protection that we can offer at the moment. In addition to vaccination, hand hygiene is really important."

Doctors also warn that even vaccinated individuals can still get sick, noting the flu remains unpredictable.

"Flu is unpredictable," Shane said. "It's about the only thing that I can say."

Health experts urge people to stay home when sick, wash hands frequently, and watch closely for warning signs — especially in children.