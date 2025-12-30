'Suspect' shot during warrant service by Barrow County Sheriff's Office

The Brief Person shot in Barrow County during warrant service No deputies were injured during the incident GBI to conduct independent investigation



A "suspect" was shot Tuesday morning in Barrow County by a Barrow County Sheriff's Office deputy, according to officials.

What we know:

BCSO says deputies were serving a warrant in the area of Mt. Moriah Road around 10 a.m. when the shooting took place.

The individual who was shot was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No deputies were injured.

An officer-involved shooting occurred Tuesday morning while deputies with the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office were serving a warrant in the area of Mt. Moriah Road, authorities said.

What they're saying:

Officials said there is no ongoing threat to the public and that the incident appears to be isolated to the location where deputies were serving the warrant.

As is standard in officer-involved shootings, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the local district attorney’s office have been notified and will conduct an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

What we don't know:

At this time, the sheriff's office has not said what led up to the shooting. It is unknown if the individual who was shot had a gun or was acting in a threatening manner.

Additionally, it is unknown if the suspect is male or female or if they were directly connected to the warrant.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities said additional details will be released as they become available.

This is a breaking news story. FOX 5 Atlanta is sending a crew to the scene to gather more information. Check back for an update.