PHOTOS: Tree falls on USPS truck in Athens

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Athens-Clarke County
FOX 5 Atlanta
(Credit: Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services)

ATHENS, Ga. - A U.S. postal worker is likely thanking their lucky stars after walking away from a horrible incident in Athens. A large tree fell on the USPS truck the worker was driving.

The accident happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The driver was making rounds at the intersection of Bloomfield Street and Cloverhurst Avenue when the tree came falling down.

Luckily, the driver was uninjured.

Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services is now out surveying the scene, working to get the roadway cleared and utilities restored.