PHOTOS: Tree falls on USPS truck in Athens

article

A U.S. postal worker is likely thanking their lucky stars after walking away from a horrible incident in Athens. A large tree fell on the USPS truck the worker was driving.

The accident happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The driver was making rounds at the intersection of Bloomfield Street and Cloverhurst Avenue when the tree came falling down.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Credit: Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services)

Luckily, the driver was uninjured.

Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services is now out surveying the scene, working to get the roadway cleared and utilities restored.