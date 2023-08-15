PHOTOS: Tree falls on USPS truck in Athens
ATHENS, Ga. - A U.S. postal worker is likely thanking their lucky stars after walking away from a horrible incident in Athens. A large tree fell on the USPS truck the worker was driving.
The accident happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The driver was making rounds at the intersection of Bloomfield Street and Cloverhurst Avenue when the tree came falling down.
Luckily, the driver was uninjured.
Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services is now out surveying the scene, working to get the roadway cleared and utilities restored.