3 arrested in Atlanta Public Safety Training Center contractor attack

The Brief Three out-of-state individuals have been indicted for allegedly attacking a contractor’s office in Cobb County linked to the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. The Attorney General's Office claims the group threw explosive devices at a building while employees were inside and set fire to the surrounding land. The case is part of a larger investigation into 61 people accused of participating in a conspiracy to stop the construction of the facility through violence.



Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced Thursday that a Cobb County grand jury indicted three people accused of targeting the general contractor of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center with fire and explosives.

Cop City new charges

What we know:

Attorney General Chris Carr announced a new indictment against Katie Marie Kloth, 39, Tyler John Norman, 42, and Hannah Kass, 33, in connection to an attack on May 12, 2022.

According to the Attorney General, the three individuals traveled to the Brasfield & Gorrie office in Cobb County where they threw incendiary devices at the building.

Officials said employees were inside the office when the masked group descended on the area and used fire and explosive devices to damage the property.

Each person faces two counts of second-degree criminal damage to property and one count of arson of lands.

What we don't know:

While the Attorney General noted that most of the 61 individuals involved in the broader investigation are from out of state, the specific current locations or custody status of Kloth, Norman, and Kass following this direct indictment were not immediately made public.

It is also unclear exactly how many other specific incidents among the "more than 200" cited by the state will result in similar individual indictments in the coming weeks.

Several masked suspects ignited a brush fire and spray-painted the Brasfield and Gorrie offices near Circle 75 Parkway in Smyrna on May 12, 2022. (Crime Stoppers)

Connection to training center protests

The backstory:

The indictment is part of a massive ongoing case involving dozens of people the state claims are members of "Defend the Atlanta Forest," a group Carr described as an extremist organization.

The state contends these individuals conspired to stop the construction of the public safety facility, often called "Cop City" by protesters.

Brasfield & Gorrie served as the general contractor for the project. Carr noted that while a Fulton County court recently dismissed a portion of the state's case, his office appealed that ruling and is moving forward with these new charges in Cobb County to ensure the cases are prosecuted.

Legal consequences for property damage

By the numbers:

State officials report that the various actions taken against the training center and its affiliates have resulted in more than $50 million in private property damage.

This includes attacks on banks, architects, and other vendors.

The current indictment specifically lists three felony counts for each of the three defendants: two for property damage and one for arson.

Carr stated this is one of more than 200 incidents his office is investigating regarding the targeting of workers and law enforcement associated with the project.

Several masked suspects ignited a brush fire and spray-painted the Brasfield and Gorrie offices near Circle 75 Parkway in Smyrna on May 12, 2022. (Crime Stoppers)

State leadership warns of future prosecutions

What they're saying:

"When it comes to fighting Antifa and keeping people safe, we won’t back down," Attorney General Chris Carr said during the announcement. "This isn’t Portland or Seattle. If you come to our state and engage in violence, threaten private businesses and damage property, you will be identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law." GBI Director Chris Hosey added that the criminal acts have repeatedly placed the community and public safety officials in danger, stating that "acts of violence and intimidation will not be tolerated."