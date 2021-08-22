Man robbed, shot, car-jacked in southeast Atlanta, police say

Police are investigating after a man said he was robbed and shot in southeast Atlanta.

Police responded early Sunday morning to the area of 1001 Stonewall Drive to find a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim allegedly told police he was acquainted with the man who robbed and shot him in a nearby park.

Police said the suspect took the victim’s vehicle after the shooting.

The man was hospitalized but is not gravely injured.

