Man robbed, shot, car-jacked in southeast Atlanta, police say
Police are investigating after a man said he was robbed and shot in southeast Atlanta.
Police responded early Sunday morning to the area of 1001 Stonewall Drive to find a man with a gunshot wound.
The victim allegedly told police he was acquainted with the man who robbed and shot him in a nearby park.
Police said the suspect took the victim’s vehicle after the shooting.
The man was hospitalized but is not gravely injured.
