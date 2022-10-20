Man injured in shooting during fight inside Stonecrest mall, police say

article

Police are investigating a shooting that happened during a fight at the Stonecrest Mall Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the shooting happened inside the mall after two men got into a dispute.

At some point during the argument, police say shots were fired - grazing one of the men involved.

DeKalb County police say there is no active shooter at the mall, there are no other injuries, and the shooting was not fatal.

Investigators have not said if the gunman is in custody and have not released the identity of anyone involved.

The investigation is ongoing.