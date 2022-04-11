Stone Mountain police searching for missing 24-year-old with autism

Stone Mountain police, family and friends are searching for a 24-year-old man with autism who has been missing since last Thursday.

Jordan Holloway's loved ones worry he may be in danger.

"I wouldn't wish this feeling on any mom," Francine Holloway said.

It's the unknown that keeps her up at night.

"It's been some really cold nights. Is he warm? Has he eaten? Is someone taking advantage of him," she said. "It's a lot going through my head."

The Holloways last saw Jordan Thursday at their Mountain Springs Drive home in Stone Mountain.

They say he went to bed that night and the next day he was gone.

"I specifically remember his red sweatsuit was on the couch, but it was gone the next morning," his sister, Taylor Holloway said.

In the days since, the family has filed a report with Stone Mountain police and hung hundreds of flyers around the area as far as Snellville while out searching for him.

They say he's afraid of cars, so they've targeted their search to areas where he's more likely to find peace.

"There's articles about people with autism being stimulated by water," his sister said. "We check ponds at apartment complexes, neighborhoods, we check those and we hope he's sitting on a bench, just listening to the water."

Jordan is 6'1" and 230 lbs. Family describes him as a gentle giant.

"Jordan walks really slow. He walks like he has heavy feet," his sister said. "He won't smile, he'll just wave. It's something he does."

Jordan has a small beauty mark on the tip of his nose and his family says he stutters when he speaks.

They say his YouTube history shows an eerie video of a young girl bragging about her experience running away.

"If you know people with autism it's best to check on them as much as possible," Jordan's cousin, Franklin Holloway said.

"If you're at the red light look around. Even though he can be okay, it would make me feel better to know it's making people looking for him," he said.

Family says Jordan is not aggressive, but it's best not to approach him, as you could startle him and he could run off.

If you see Jordan, call Stone Mountain police immediately.

