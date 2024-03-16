Stone Mountain man found guilty in deadly 2020 teen shooting

Last Wednesday, a DeKalb County jury found a Stone Mountain man guilty of shooting and killing a teen in 2020.

On Sept. 8, 2020, Stone Mountain police were called to investigate a shooting on Cherry Wood Drive.

When they got to the scene, they found 19-year-old Dontavious Young lying face down in the road with an empty holster next to him. He had been shot multiple times.

Dontavious Young (Photo submitted by family)

Young was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The autopsy revealed 13 gunshot wounds.

Police found 36-year-old Trillian Haile standing in front of a home nearby and approached him for questioning. He reportedly laid two handguns that belonged to Young, on the ground in front of him and told the officers he had also been shot. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Haile later told police he didn't know Young before the incident. He said he was sitting outside when Young walked up to him and tried to rob him at gunpoint. Haile said he pulled his own gun and the two began shooting at each other. He told police he only shot the teen in self-defense.

Haile also told police that Young tried to run away, but the Stone Mountain man continued shooting anyway. He said when Young fell to the ground, put his hands up and yelled, "I'm sorry," he continued firing shots until Young was dead.

Trillian Haile (Supplied)

Haile was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

His sentencing hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on April 1.