Stone Mountain residents fed up with ongoing car thefts

The Brief Residents of the Midwood Gardens apartment complex in Stone Mountain are dealing with ongoing car thefts. Surveillance footage obtained by FOX 5 captured the thieves in action. One resident was victimized by the crooks three times.



People living at the Midwood Gardens apartments in Stone Mountain say they are facing frequent car break-ins.

What they're saying:

Karel Johnson lives at the complex and told FOX 5 his girlfriend’s car had its window smashed Sunday night. The couple made the discovery Monday morning.

"She woke me up, and she was crying because, you know, this has never happened to us," Johnson said.

The couple checked their security camera footage, which showed the crooks in action and prompted Johnson to call DeKalb County Police Department.

Karel Johnson shows the shattered window of his girlfriend’s car at the Midwood Gardens apartment complex in Stone Mountain on December 3, 2025. (FOX 5) Expand

A spokesperson for the agency said they are investigating the incident and shared that Johnson’s break-in report was not the only one they received in that area on Monday.

According to investigators, someone in an apartment complex nearby reported their vehicle was stolen.

It is no surprise to Johnson as his surveillance video previously captured the moments when his neighbor’s car was stolen a few months ago.

He thinks a broken gate at the complex has made stealing easier for crooks.

"If they don’t put a stop to this now, or try to, like, you know, make the neighborhood overall safe, I feel like this is going to continue happening until someone steps up," he said.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Surveillance footage captured thieves breaking into vehicles at the Midwood Gardens apartment complex in Stone Mountain on Sunday night, November 30, 2025. (FOX 5 Atlanta obtained permission from the rights holder)

What's next:

FOX 5 reached out to Midwood Gardens for comment about the broken gate and security measures.

A manager at the complex said that the request was forwarded to their corporate office.