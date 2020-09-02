Stolen Range Rover tracked by motorist's dash cam in Buckhead

Cars are taken in metro Atlanta every day. Police sometimes secure surveillance footage from city cameras. On Monday, something different happened after a motorist who was using a self-service three-minute carwash became the latest victim of a slider.

While that motorist was outside her brand-new bumblebee yellow Range Rover, the slider had gotten inside, push the door lock, and sped away.

Another motorist coming onto Roswell Road heard an engine revving. Her personal dashboard camera picked up the stolen vehicle going well above the posted 35 mph limit on the busy road.

"He was weaving in and out of lanes," the motorist said. "He went by me at 90 mph."

That Good Samaritan called 911. She said Atlanta Police Zone Two Precinct officers got there quickly but just missed the thief.

Seconds later, the motorist spotted the Range Rover again. She asked the communications dispatcher whether she should try to follow.

"And she told me, 'Don't go back. It's a very dangerous situation,'" the motorist said.

Last month, police said they believe Range Rovers were being specifically targeted by thieves.

