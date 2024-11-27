Stolen excavator helps police find Gwinnett County chop shop, officials say

A search for a missing excavator ended with Gwinnett County police finding multiple stolen vehicles, drugs, and a firearm at a secret chop shop, officials say.

The Gwinnett County Police Department tells FOX 5 their investigation began on Tuesday with a stolen vehicle call.

The caller told police that his excavator had been taken and that the vehicle had a GPS tracker on it.

The tracker led officers to the 800 block of Rockbridge Way in Norcross, where they reportedly spotted the construction vehicle.

(Gwinnett County Police Department)

A search of the property led investigators to find two excavators, a stolen SUV, three vehicles that had altered VINs, two stolen motorcycles, a trailer, fentanyl, Oxycodone, and a stolen handgun.

Investigators arrested 46-year-old Larry Dobbs and charged him with operating a chop shop, theft by taking, three counts of felony theft by receiving, misdemeanor theft by receiving, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance two times, three counts of felony altered VIN, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

Larry Dobbs (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Dobbs is now in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail.