3 critically injured in crash during stolen car chase through Newton County

A police chase through Newton County involving an allegedly stolen car ended in a crash that left three innocent bystanders fighting for their lives.

Officials with the Newton Sheriff's Office tell FOX 5 that situation began Tuesday afternoon when their Flock systems pinged a stolen vehicle.

When deputies tried to pull the driver over at Crowell Road, police say they sped off, leading to a high-speed chase.

The chase ended at an intersection when police say the driver ran a red light and crashed into two other vehicles.

Following the wreck, the driver fled the scene. Police have not released any information about their identity at this time.

Medics rushed three people who were in the two other vehicles to local hospitals with critical injuries.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the chase and crash.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the GSP.