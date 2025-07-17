Stolen car leads to explosive devices bust in Floyd County
ROME, Ga. - A stolen vehicle investigation in Rome has led authorities to a significant cache of explosives and the arrest of two men now being held in the Floyd County Jail.
Explosive scrapyard discovery
What we know:
The discovery began Tuesday morning when Rome police tracked the stolen car to a scrapyard on Hull Avenue. While investigating, officers uncovered multiple explosive devices at the site.
Daryl Stamey Sr. is now facing 23 counts of possession of an explosive device. Police have not disclosed his connection to the Hull Avenue property. On Thursday, investigators with the Environmental Protection Agency were seen examining the area for a possible hazardous materials leak. Officials noted the location's proximity to a tributary feeding into Silver Creek.
The probe expanded about 15 miles away, where state investigators descended on a large home belonging to Steven Milton Gray. According to the Georgia State Fire Marshal, additional explosive devices and materials used to manufacture explosives were found inside the residence.
Daryl Stamey Sr. and Steven Milton Gray (Floyd County Sheriff's Office )
Powerful blasts heard in Floyd County
What they're saying:
Authorities spent hours safely removing and detonating the devices at another site, startling nearby residents who reported hearing the powerful blasts.
"I’ve heard gunshots go off, all kinds of stuff," said witness Clay Otwell. "This was much more significant—unlike anything I’ve heard before."
Otwell added, "Certainly glad they found them. Sounds like they did a great job."
What we don't know:
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: FOX 5's Kevyn Stewart spoke with residents of Floyd County who heard the explosions. The Georgia State Fire Marshal, Floyd County Police, and Floyd County Fire departments provided the details for this article. Additional details were sourced from Floyd County Jail records.