Stolen car leads to explosive devices bust in Floyd County

The Brief A stolen vehicle investigation in Rome led to the discovery of multiple explosive devices at a scrapyard, resulting in the arrest of two men. Daryl Stamey Sr. faces 23 counts of possession of explosive devices, while additional explosives were found at Steven Milton Gray's residence. Authorities safely removed and detonated the explosives, causing significant blasts that startled nearby residents.



A stolen vehicle investigation in Rome has led authorities to a significant cache of explosives and the arrest of two men now being held in the Floyd County Jail.

Explosive scrapyard discovery

What we know:

The discovery began Tuesday morning when Rome police tracked the stolen car to a scrapyard on Hull Avenue. While investigating, officers uncovered multiple explosive devices at the site.

Daryl Stamey Sr. is now facing 23 counts of possession of an explosive device. Police have not disclosed his connection to the Hull Avenue property. On Thursday, investigators with the Environmental Protection Agency were seen examining the area for a possible hazardous materials leak. Officials noted the location's proximity to a tributary feeding into Silver Creek.

The probe expanded about 15 miles away, where state investigators descended on a large home belonging to Steven Milton Gray. According to the Georgia State Fire Marshal, additional explosive devices and materials used to manufacture explosives were found inside the residence.

Daryl Stamey Sr. and Steven Milton Gray (Floyd County Sheriff's Office )

Powerful blasts heard in Floyd County

What they're saying:

Authorities spent hours safely removing and detonating the devices at another site, startling nearby residents who reported hearing the powerful blasts.

"I’ve heard gunshots go off, all kinds of stuff," said witness Clay Otwell. "This was much more significant—unlike anything I’ve heard before."

Otwell added, "Certainly glad they found them. Sounds like they did a great job."

What we don't know:

The investigation remains ongoing.