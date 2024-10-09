Stockbridge police investigating suspicious package on North Henry Boulevard

Stockbridge Police are investigating a suspicious package located outside a building in the 5500 block of North Henry Boulevard.

According to the police department, they responded around 8 a.m. Wednesday. After arrival, the responding officers called for the Bomb Squad, who responded and are currently working to determine the contents of the package.

The immediate area around the package has been secured. North Henry Boulevard from Highway 138 to Ryans Drive is currently closed.

MAP OF THE AREA

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.