Stockbridge police find stolen vehicles, drugs, and fake credit cards at home

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The Stockbridge Police Department's Crime Suppression Team (CST) recently successfully executed a significant operation on Carrera Road, leading to the recovery of stolen vehicles, illegal drugs, and firearms.

Acting on credible information about the presence of stolen vehicles at 50 Carrera Road, CST officers initially conducted a drive-by of the location. They identified three vehicles with altered Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs), strongly indicating that the cars were stolen.

Based on this evidence, officers secured a search warrant for both the vehicles and the residence. The search warrant was carried out by a coordinated effort involving CST officers, federal task force officers, and members of the Stockbridge Police Department’s C-team. During the operation, two males were detained at the residence. Both individuals, who were confirmed to be convicted felons, were found in possession of narcotics and firearms.

As a result of these findings, authorities obtained an additional search warrant specifically targeting narcotics and firearm offenses. The subsequent search revealed a cache of illegal items, including: