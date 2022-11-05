Expand / Collapse search

Stockbridge man convicted in love triangle murder

A jury found him guilty of a dozen crimes, including the 2019 murder of his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A man received a life sentence plus 65 years after a jury found him guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend.

Prosecutors said James McCallister was found guilty of the 2019 murder of Steven "Hawk" Nichols. 

They said McCallister shot and killed Nichols at his home in Henry County with a sawed-off shotgun. 

The jury delivered guilty verdicts on a dozen charges, including malice murder.