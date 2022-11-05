Stockbridge man convicted in love triangle murder

A man received a life sentence plus 65 years after a jury found him guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend.

Prosecutors said James McCallister was found guilty of the 2019 murder of Steven "Hawk" Nichols.

They said McCallister shot and killed Nichols at his home in Henry County with a sawed-off shotgun.

The jury delivered guilty verdicts on a dozen charges, including malice murder.