Police searching for 3 people of interest in Stockbridge home burglary

article

Henry County police are looking for three people believed to be connected with a Stockbridge home burglary.

Officials say a home on Mitchells Ridge Drive was burglarized and vandalized sometime between July 5 and 7.

Investigators shared a security photo of three people that officials say are wanted for questioning regarding the incident.

If you have any information that could help with identifying the individuals or any details about the burglary, call Henry County detectives at (770) 288-8211, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at (770) 957-9121, or the county's tip line at (770) 220-7009.