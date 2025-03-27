Stockbridge Elementary teacher faces battery charges

The Brief Linda Sturdivant, an educator at Stockbridge Elementary School, is charged with seven counts of simple battery involving five non-verbal students. According to court documents, the incidents are alleged to have happened over the course of two days in early August 2024. A warrant was issued for Sturdivant's arrest in December, but one parent alleges she did not learn about the investigation until February.



A Henry County elementary school teacher has been charged with seven counts of simple battery.

Linda Sturdivant, an educator at Stockbridge Elementary School, is accused of injuring at least five students, some of whom are nonverbal.

Linda Sturdivant charged

What we know:

An educator at Stockbridge Elementary School has been charged with seven counts of simple battery.

According to court documents, Linda Sturdivant is charged in connection with incidents involving five different students, including Portia Blanco's non-verbal five-year-old son.

A warrant indicates the alleged incident occurred in August at the beginning of the school year.

Court documents indicate authorities arrested Sturdivant in December.

Stockbridge teacher allegation

What they're saying:

"I met the teacher," said Blanco. "I thought she was a really great person. This is so sad."

Blanco says she did not learn about the investigation until February and still does not know all the allegations. "It's just heartbreaking," said Blanco.

Blanco rejected an offer to move her son, Messiah, to another classroom or school without transportation assistance.

Currently, her son is receiving specialized ABA therapy at home. She told FOX 5 Atlanta she is speaking out now because she wants to draw attention to the issues parents of children who are non-verbal or require special education. "We have to speak up," said Blanco. "We have to advocate for our kids."

Henry County Schools statement

The other side:

Henry County Schools released the following statement:

"Upon learning of allegations of inappropriate behavior, investigations were initiated by the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services, Henry County Police Department, Henry County Schools, and Stockbridge Elementary School. The teacher is no longer employed by Henry County Schools. The safety and security of our students and staff is our utmost priority."

What we don't know:

It is not immediately clear if Sturdivant has retained legal representation.