Stephenson High School on lockdown, social media threat investigated

The DeKalb County School District police placed students at Stephenson High School on a level one lockdown Monday. Officers said they needed to investigate a 'possible social media threat' at the high school.

They also shut down any rumors of an active shooter or weapon on campus. Officers said that claim was inaccurate.

Several officers are expected to stay on campus for the rest of the day as classes continue to operate.

The school is expected to remain under lock down until dismissal.