Stephens County fugitive captured after weekend manhunt

article

The Brief Deputies arrested fugitive Clinton Patrick Miller in Stephens County after a weekend manhunt, capturing him following a brief foot chase. Miller faces charges in both Stephens and Franklin counties, including aggravated assault, burglary, and multiple firearm offenses. During his arrest, Miller allegedly had methamphetamine and marijuana, leading to additional drug and obstruction charges.



Deputies in Stephens County arrested a wanted fugitive Monday morning after a weekend manhunt that stretched across two counties.

What we know:

The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a 911 call around 7 a.m. reporting a sighting of 48-year-old Clinton Patrick Miller near a church on Mize Road close to Highway 106. Deputies located Miller on West Silver Shoals Road, where he tried to run but was caught after a brief foot chase.

Miller, of Toccoa, was wanted in both Stephens and Franklin counties on multiple charges. He was transferred to the custody of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, where he faces charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

What they're saying:

The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office said it has placed a detainer on Miller and will transfer him to its jail at a later date. He also faces charges there for three counts of burglary, three counts of criminal attempt to commit burglary, and six counts of criminal trespass tied to storage unit thefts reported on Mize Road in June.

Deputies said additional charges will follow Monday’s pursuit. Miller was allegedly carrying a container with three baggies of methamphetamine and less than an ounce of marijuana at the time of his arrest. He is now also charged with obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana.

The sheriff’s office thanked local residents who provided tips, along with Franklin County deputies, the Georgia State Patrol and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources for their assistance in the case.

What we don't know:

It was not known when Miller's next court appearance would be or if he retained legal representation.