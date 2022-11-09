Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
2
Wind Advisory
from THU 1:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Motive behind deadly Gwinnett County shooting under investigation

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Police tape surrounds the scene of a deadly shooting along Stephen Center Drive in Gwinnett County on Nov. 9, 2022. article

Police tape surrounds the scene of a deadly shooting along Stephen Center Drive in Gwinnett County on Nov. 9, 2022. (FOX 5)

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A person of interest was detained after a deadly shooting near Duluth Highway near Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County on Wednesday evening.

Around 6 p.m., officers were called out to the 2300 block of Stephens Center Drive after a report of a person shot.

Gwinnett County police say officers found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The area between the McDonald’s and the Studio 6 Extended Stay was roped off by police tape as investigators combed over the scene.

Police say investigators were talking to witnesses and reviewing surveillance video to try to piece together what led to the deadly shooting.

The name of the person taken into custody was not released.

No arrests or charges have been filed as of late Wednesday evening.

The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.