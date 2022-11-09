Motive behind deadly Gwinnett County shooting under investigation

article

A person of interest was detained after a deadly shooting near Duluth Highway near Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County on Wednesday evening.

Around 6 p.m., officers were called out to the 2300 block of Stephens Center Drive after a report of a person shot.

Gwinnett County police say officers found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The area between the McDonald’s and the Studio 6 Extended Stay was roped off by police tape as investigators combed over the scene.

Police say investigators were talking to witnesses and reviewing surveillance video to try to piece together what led to the deadly shooting.

The name of the person taken into custody was not released.

No arrests or charges have been filed as of late Wednesday evening.

The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.