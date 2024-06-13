Missing Union City woman last seen by girlfriend on Sunday, police say

article

Union City police are hoping someone can help them find a woman who has been missing for days.

Officials say 34-year-old Stephanie Correa was last seen by her girlfriend at around 5:27 a.m. on Sunday, June 9 walking northbound on Buffington Road.

Correa is described as being around 5 feet, 3 inches tall with a weight of about 170 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

The missing woman also has multiple tattoos: a Native American and Dominican flag tattoo on her right forearm, "Pablito" on her right wrist, clown faces on both calf muscles of her legs, and the name "Josephine" on her chest.

Stephanie Correa (Union City Police Department)

Investigators believe Correa was wearing a black shirt, black cargo pants, and black Nike shoes.

If you have any information that could help police find Correa, call 911 immediately or contact the Union City Police Department at (770) 964-1333.