Starbucks' Halloween-themed 'Phantom Frappuccino' makes debut … just not in US

In honor of Halloween, Starbucks has announced the debut of its brand-new “Phantom Frappuccino” to menus at locations across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The black-and-green Frappuccino, which is only available for a limited time, is made with coconut milk, "mango essence" and a "ghoulish lime slime made with spirulina," according to a press release shared with Fox News. (Starbucks Spain's Instagram account claims there's also pineapple blended into the beverage.) Many of those ingredients, however, are masked by the addition of activated charcoal, which gives the Frappuccino its arguably unseemly hue.

The drink also comes with an optional coconut-based whipped topping — also made with activated charcoal — according to Insider.

"Developed by our beverage innovation team based at the Starbucks EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) headquarters, our limited-edition Halloween concoction is spooky and stunning on the outside and fresh and fruity on the inside," the chain proudly boasts in its press release.

"The Phantom is vegan too!" Starbucks adds.

Unfortunately, Starbucks has yet to announce plans to bring the Phantom Frappuccino to the United States. Until that day comes, however, Starbucks patrons can still try annoying the chain's baristas with any number of secret off-the-menu or "Unicorn"-like Frappucino ideas.

The Phantom Frappuccino will be available starting Oct. 26 at locations across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, although some markets — including Spain and Portugal — are currently advertising the drink's availability.

