Stanley's Spring Fling: Neon-colored cups available now in stores, online

Stanley has released a new line of neon-colored cups and other products in celebration of spring.

The tumbler company is hopping into the season with new neon-colored cups. They come in vibrant colors including Electric Pink, Neon Yellow, Neon Green, Neon Orange, White Neon, and Black Neon.

The cup company is also releasing other products sold in the bright colors, including a lunchbox, a flask, a 2-gallon jug, and a stacking beer pint. Stanley's Spring Fling line, which was released at noon on March 19, aims to appeal to beach-going spring breakers and lovers of the 90s aesthetic. The limited-edition collection is being sold at Dick's Sporting Goods, both online and in-store, Amazon, and on Stanley's website. Products in the line range in price from $18.50 for the flask to $55 for the jug.

Since the cups sell out so quickly, it may be a good idea to call Dick's ahead of time before driving to a store.

You can also sign up online to be notified when Stanley releases a new line. Obviously, it's too late for this collection, but you can do so for future releases.

Stanley is a company that has been making products for more than a century and was previously known for its green workaday drinkware. However, when the company started producing their 40-ounce quencher cup in new colors, it rapidly gained popularity on social media and became the must-have item. According to CNN, Stanley's annual sales jumped from $75 million to $750 million in 2023 alone.



