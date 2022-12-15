Man found shot to death outside Norcross-area home

article

Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a deadly shooting in a normally quiet Norcross-area neighborhood on Thursday evening.

Officers, around 7 p.m., were dispatched to a home in the cul-de-sac of Stanfield Court after a report of a person shot. Gwinnett County police say when officers arrived, they found a body of a 23-year-old man just outside the home’s front door.

Investigators say the suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

Gwinnett County police investigate a deadly shooting on Standfield Court near Norcross on Dec. 15, 2022. (FOX 5)

Crime scene tape surrounded the home well into the evening. Crime scene investigators were seen scouring over the front yard for evidence. Police say they are canvassing the neighborhood for possible witnesses and surveillance video.

The name of the man has not been released, but police say the man lived at the house.

A motive behind the death remains under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).