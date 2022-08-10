Stacey Abrams tests positive for COVID-19

Georgia's Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for her campaign.

Abrams will isolate until she tests negative.

Abrams, on Monday night, delivered an economic address in Atlanta for a crowd of entrepreneurs and political leaders. She tested negative for COVID-19 before the event, according to her campaign:

BIDEN 'FEELING GREAT,' LEAVES WHITE HOUSE FOR 1ST TIME SINCE GETTING COVID-19

"This morning, Stacey Abrams tested positive for COVID-19 during routine testing. She tests daily and tested negative via PCR Monday and negative via rapid test yesterday before her ‘Georgia Thrives’ economic speech. She is fully vaccinated and boosted and experiencing mild symptoms. Consistent with CDC guidelines, she will isolate at home and looks forward to traveling across the state to meet Georgians as soon as possible."

Abrams launched her second bid for Governor in December 2021. Gov. Brian Kemp won a contested Republican primary to set up a rematch of the 2018 race in the 2022 midterm elections.