Spring Break Adventures: Making a 'splash' at Great Wolf Lodge

The Brief Great Wolf Lodge Georgia in LaGrange has been a popular family destination since it opened in 2018. The resort features a massive indoor water park and a long list of dry-land activities. The resort is celebrating "Spring Breakout" now through April 27th, featuring daily special activities.



Nothing puts a chill on spring break like a dip in cold water, which is why many local families are heading to an indoor water park where making a splash feels downright tropical!

We’re talking about Great Wolf Lodge in LaGrange, of course, where the only thing warmer than the 84-degree water park is the welcome you’ll get from team members. The popular resort is hosting a seasonal celebration called "Spring Breakout" now through April 27th, offering daily family-friendly activities including dance parties, yoga, arts and crafts, and meet-and-greets with the property’s popular cast of characters.

Great Wolf Lodge Georgia opened back in the spring of 2018, following several other Great World Lodge locations in North America; the LaGrange resort includes the 100,000-square-foot indoor water park, which is open to resort guests for free and to the public with the purchase of a day pass. Park features include Fort Mackenzie (a water tree fort!), the Crooked Creek lazy river, and some thrilling slides including Wolf Tail and Triple Thunder.

Of course, the resort also offers dry-land attractions, including games (like the magical journey MagiQuest) and dining destinations (like a la carte restaurant Barnwood).

Great Wolf Lodge Georgia is located at 150 Tom Hall Parkway in LaGrange — for more information on booking a stay at the resort, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning enjoying a "Spring Breakout" of our own!