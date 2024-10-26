Spooky Season Spectacle: Manors Mill Haunted Light Show in Dallas, Georgia

For years, decking the halls with elaborate Christmas decorations—inside and out—has been a beloved tradition. But recently, more and more people are shifting gears for spooky season, transforming their homes into Halloween wonderlands.

In 2024, U.S. consumers are projected to spend a record-breaking $4.1 billion on Halloween home decorations. And it’s not just pumpkins and plastic ghosts anymore—people are going big with large yard displays synchronized with lights and music.

One such over-the-top setup can be found nestled in a quiet neighborhood in Dallas, Georgia: the Manors Mill Haunted Light Show.

Located off Manors Mill Road near Buchanan Highway (just follow the sign!), this sprawling spectacle covers two homes and their yards. It features:

6 animatronics (including a giant scarecrow)

18 other spooky characters (monsters and skeletons galore)

A full-blown cemetery

A pirate ship that looks straight out of the high seas

And that’s not all—the jaw-dropping light display boasts:

2,400 RGB pixels

4,000+ string lights

72 LED floodlights

Homeowner Brian Kirby says he and his neighbor have been at this for over 25 years, designing, building, and installing their own displays for Halloween and Christmas. Brian loves seeing the joy their decorations bring, giving people a much-needed break from everyday stress.

The 12-minute light show, perfectly timed to music, runs from 7:30 to 10 p.m. every night. Brian personally handles all the intricate programming to ensure everything flows just right.

Planning to visit?

Be respectful of the homeowners, neighbors, and fellow visitors.

Turn off your headlights when watching the show.

Don’t block traffic or stop in the middle of the street.

Donations are welcome if you’re feeling generous!

But most importantly—enjoy the show. It’s not every day you find a haunted light extravaganza that makes you wonder whether Halloween might just be the new Christmas.