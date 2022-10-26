Spirit Airlines looking to hire hundreds of flight attendants at Atlanta event

article

If you're a metro Atlanta job hunter looking to take the skies, today may be your lucky day. Spirit Airlines is planning to hire hundreds of new flight attendants in metro Atlanta.

The budget airline says it is planning to fill more than 200 flight attendant positions based in Atlanta at a hiring event Wednesday.

The jobs will support Spirits new crew base that opened earlier in 2022 in Atlanta.

The airline says qualifying candidates could receive a conditional job offer on the spot and might start training in December.

"This is the perfect opportunity for someone who dreams about traveling and is looking for an exciting career right now," said Dulna Aubourg, the director of talent acquisition at Spirit Airlines. "At Spirit, your career can take you anywhere, and we’re proud to offer our new Team Members opportunities to grow and advance as our company expands."

Jobseekers should bring their resume, valid passport, and another form of government-issued photo ID to the event, which will be held at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta on Peachtree Street Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can apply in advance on the event's website here.

Spirit is the third-largest carrier at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport with service to nearly 20 destinations.