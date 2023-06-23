Man recovering in hospitalize after shooting in DeKalb County home

article

Police are investigating a shooting at a DeKalb County home that left a man recovering in the hospital Thursday night.

Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department confirmed to FOX 5 that a shooting took place shortly before 10:30 p.m. in a home on the 3200 block of Spicy Cedar Lane.

At the scene, responding officers found a 59-year-old man who had been shot in the shoulder.

Medics transported him to a local hospital. Officials say he is expected to survive his injuries.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

They have not released any information about anyone potentially involved in the violence.

If you have any information that could help the investigation, contact the DeKalb County Police Department.