Speedy Gonzalez accused of $20,000 Walmart shoplifting spree across North Georgia

A man with a memorable name and a lengthy criminal history is facing multiple felony charges.

Police say he shoplifted more than $20,000 worth of merchandise from Walmart stores across North Georgia.

What we know:

Gainesville police arrested 40-year-old Speedy Gonzalez—yes, that is his real name—after identifying him on surveillance footage at a Walmart on Shallowford Road in March. Gonzalez is accused of carrying out a series of thefts at stores in Hall, Barrow, Gwinnett, Habersham, White, and Lumpkin counties. "He does have a criminal history here in Gainesville," said Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook. "Again, he's someone that we've dealt with numerous times."

Investigators say Gonzalez used a simple but effective method to conceal his thefts. He allegedly stuffed high-priced, smaller items—such as nicotine products, diabetic test strips, and gum—into larger containers like trash cans or mailboxes. At checkout, he would pay only for the large item and leave the store with the concealed merchandise.

"Nicotine, gum, diabetic strips, you know, high priced items, although smaller in nature," Holbrook said. "He would then pick out an item from the shelf, such as a trash can. In one instance, it was a mailbox… Then take all those items, stick it into the box with the larger item, and then take that, pay for it, and walk out of the store."

Gonzalez allegedly returned to the same Gainesville Walmart 10 days later, where officers arrested him. Police say they found more stolen merchandise inside his vehicle and began connecting him to similar thefts at other Walmart locations across the region.

"Barrow County, Gwinnett, other Hall County, Habersham, White, Lumpkin… Speedy Gonzalez was responsible for over 20 thefts around the North Georgia area," Holbrook said. "Multiple Walmart stores, ranging upwards of $20,000 in theft."

Dig deeper:

This isn’t Gonzalez’s first encounter with law enforcement. In 2020, Gwinnett County police arrested him for stealing checks from a mailbox in Suwanee and attempting to use them to purchase $3,000 worth of merchandise at a Home Depot.

What's next:

Following his recent arrest, Gonzalez was initially booked into the Hall County Jail. He is currently being held in Barrow County as authorities across North Georgia work together to pursue additional charges.

