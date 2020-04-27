Police: ID theft suspect Speedy Gonzales arrested during traffic stop

Police have arrested a man wanted for stealing thousands of dollars by using forged stolen checks.

Speedy Gonzalez (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Speedy Gonzales, 35, of Buford, was arrested during a traffic stop on Saturday, the Gwinnett County Police Department said. He was booked into the Gwinnett County jail on charges of forgery, two counts of identity theft, and three counts of theft by deception.

According to officials, a resident of Lake Haven Way in Suwannee called police to report that he had multiple checks stolen from his mailbox on Jan. 21.

The next day, police say Gonzalez visited the Home Depot on Stone Mountain Highway and bought over $3,000 in merchandise. One the transaction was done, Gonzalez returned the items for the cash.

Officials say they identified the suspect as Gonzalez in early March.