Speed cameras going live at Dallas Elementary School in August

The Brief The City of Dallas Police Department and Paulding County School District will launch a new photo-enforced speed detection system in the Dallas Elementary School Zone on Hardee Street. Starting Aug. 4, the camera system will operate during school days to automatically record vehicles traveling more than 10 mph over the posted speed limit. Registered owners of speeding vehicles caught on camera will receive mailed citations after all recorded violations undergo a review process.



The City of Dallas Police Department is activating a photo-enforced speed detection system on Aug. 4 in the Dallas Elementary School Zone on Hardee Street to reduce speeding and protect students.

Dallas speed camera system

What we know:

The City of Dallas Police Department and the Paulding County School District partnered to place speed detection cameras in the Dallas Elementary School Zone along Hardee Street.

The system goes live Aug. 4 and will operate only when school is in session. Cameras will automatically detect and record any vehicle going more than 10 mph over the posted speed limit.

Every violation will be reviewed before citations are mailed to the registered vehicle owner with options to pay or contest the fine. Advance signage will mark all enforced areas, and officials emphasized the initiative aims to encourage safe driving rather than issue punishments.

Speeding citation appeal process

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the exact dollar amounts for the speeding fines.

It is also unclear how many days vehicle owners will have to pay or contest the mailed citations once received.

Department safety statement

What they're saying:

"The department reiterates that the program's purpose is compliance rather than punishment," the City of Dallas Police Department said in a statement. "Driving above the speed limit in school zones poses significant risks to pedestrians, particularly young children. This technology is designed to support safer driving practices and enhance protection for those most at risk."