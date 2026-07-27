Speed cameras going live at Dallas Elementary School in August
DALLAS, Ga. - The City of Dallas Police Department is activating a photo-enforced speed detection system on Aug. 4 in the Dallas Elementary School Zone on Hardee Street to reduce speeding and protect students.
Dallas speed camera system
What we know:
The City of Dallas Police Department and the Paulding County School District partnered to place speed detection cameras in the Dallas Elementary School Zone along Hardee Street.
The system goes live Aug. 4 and will operate only when school is in session. Cameras will automatically detect and record any vehicle going more than 10 mph over the posted speed limit.
Every violation will be reviewed before citations are mailed to the registered vehicle owner with options to pay or contest the fine. Advance signage will mark all enforced areas, and officials emphasized the initiative aims to encourage safe driving rather than issue punishments.
Speeding citation appeal process
What we don't know:
Officials have not released the exact dollar amounts for the speeding fines.
It is also unclear how many days vehicle owners will have to pay or contest the mailed citations once received.
Department safety statement
What they're saying:
"The department reiterates that the program's purpose is compliance rather than punishment," the City of Dallas Police Department said in a statement. "Driving above the speed limit in school zones poses significant risks to pedestrians, particularly young children. This technology is designed to support safer driving practices and enhance protection for those most at risk."
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the City of Dallas Police Department, which released an official press release detailing the new photo-enforced speed detection program on Hardee Street.